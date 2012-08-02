* Polish utilities to have 3.6 GW offline on Saturday
* Czech grid operator cuts cross-border capacity for Friday
* Spot rises in Poland, falls in Hungary
PRAGUE, Aug 2 The Czech and Slovak power markets
converged on Thursday after splitting the previous four sessions
due to technical restrictions that had limited cross border
capacity, traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery was 45.32 euros ($55.73)per
megwatt hour on market operator OTE's daily auction, trading
around 60 cents above the over-the-counter price. The Czech
price rose from 44.92 euros and the Slovak contract fell from
46.90 euros on OTE.
Forecasts from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts
for wind generation in Germany dropping to 1.1 GW and solar
production falling to 3.7 GW. Czech consumption was pegged at
6.5 GW.
"The forecast tomorrow is close to sideways," Point Carbon
analysts wrote. "Lower consumption is offset by lower renewables
as both solar during peak hours and wind especially in off-peak
hours drop out of the system."
Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload rose 10 cents to
47.45 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
gained 9 cents to 48.70 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in
afternoon trade.
The Czech grid operator said it would cut cross-border
capacity on the Slovak border on Friday due to technical
restrictions that have caused the Czech and Slovak markets to
decouple this week.
In Romania, a new law regulating the local power market has
left traders sratching their heads but pressing on with business
despite uncertainty on its full implications.
The Polish electricity market will not be fully opened until
2015, two years later than previously planned, the head of
Poland's energy regulator URE was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Data from Poland's grid operator also showed the country's
utilities would have a total of 3.6 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Saturday.
Polish day ahead power rose to 182.60 zlotys ($54.74)from
178.62 zlotys while electricity for Friday fell to 60.15 euros
on Hungary's HUPX as demand due to a Balkan drought kept the day
ahead contract well above regional peers.
Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Thursday in
volatile trading that also hit equities and foreign exchange
markets reacting first to data showing U.S. jobless claims rose
last week and to comments from European Bank President Mario
Draghi.
EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
had risen more than 1 percent to 7.09 euros a tonne at 1401 GMT.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
($1 = 3.3356 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)