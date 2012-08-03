* Day ahead falls in Poland, rises in Hungary * Czech Cal '13 rises to 47.50 euros * Serbia announces cross-border capacity with Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 3 Forecasts for rising wind generation on Friday pushed down Czech electricity for the next working day, while market participants said consumption was likely to rebound next week and trading activity to recover from a summer holiday low in the past week. Electricity for Monday delivery fell to 43.10 euros ($52.41)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany was forecast to rise to 3.6 gigawatts and solar production to hit 4.4 GW. "Trading activity has hit rock bottom on the near and far curve," one trader said. " Activity on the day-ahead market could recover as electricity suppliers will need to buy more, after this week was a low in consumption for most." There were no trades of Cal '13 baseload seen in the over-the-counter market, but the contract rose 15 cents to 47.50 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 gained 19 cents to 48.78 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) has offered capacities for a cross-border auction in September in the CEE region. Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) also announced the total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in September through a joint auction with Hungary. Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 175.80 zlotys ($51.98) from 182.60 zlotys, while electricity for Saturday rose to 63.13 euros from 60.15 euros as drought in the Balkans helped support the price. Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on Friday after a report showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose 163,000 in July, beating expectations for a gain of 100,000. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 1 percent to 7.16 euros a tonne at 1402 GMT. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) ($1 = 3.3819 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)