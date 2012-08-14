* Czech Cal '13 rises to 48.85 euros, highest since April 30
* Polish utilities to have 4 GW offline on Thursday
* Serbia publishes September cross-border capacity results
PRAGUE, Aug 14 Weaker demand due to the
Assumption Day holiday and healthy renewable production levels
pushed Czech prompt power down on Tuesday, while the Czech and
Slovak prices converged a day after splitting due to
cross-border capacity cuts.
Czech electricity for Wednesday fell 10 percent to 43.47
euros ($53.69) per megawattt hour in market operator OTE's daily
auction. Day-ahead in the over-the-counter market fell to 43
euros, about 75 cents below levels in neighbouring Germany.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany rising to 2.5 GW and solar production
steady at 6.3 GW.
"Lower consumption ... due to Assumption will keep a lid on
the spot prices, and rising wind power also points to somewhat
lower prices," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Further along the curve, Czech Cal '13 baseload rose to
48.85 euros, nearly a four-month high, on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe as oil and carbon both gained. It was
the highest level since reaching 48.85 euros on April 30.
Czech grid operator CEPS said it would halt cross-border
capacity to Slovakia on Wednesday due to technical restrictions
as transmission lines undergo maintenance.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
gained 21 cents to 50.25 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's
EEX exchange.
Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) published
the results of its September cross-border power capacity
auction.
In Poland, data from the grid operator showed the country's
utilities would have a total of 4.0 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Thursday.
Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange was steady at 175.68
zlotys ($52.95), while electricity for Wednesday fell to 59.04
euros from 72.08 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Oil prices edged up to trade close to $114 a barrel after
weak European economic data proved to be slightly less gloomy
than anticipated and ahead of a U.S. report expected to show a
drop in oil stockpiles.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, were up 1.6 percent to 7.62 euros a tonne at
1218 GMT.
($1 = 0.8096 euros)
($1 = 3.3181 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)