* Czech, Slovak, Hungarian market coupling to start Sept. 11 * Day ahead rises in Poland and Hungary * Poland's utilities to have 3.6 GW offline on Sunday PRAGUE, Aug 17 Czech day ahead prices fell on lower demand as usual on a Friday, but the customary pre-weekend decline was limited by forecasts for warmer weather in the coming week that are expected to drive spot prices higher, traders said. Electricity for Saturday delivery fell 7.30 euros to 44.25 euros ($54.71)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with warming weather and low wind generation levels helping to keep the price from falling further. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 1.1 GW on Sunday before rising to around 1.4 GW on Monday. Solar is expected to fall to 6.7 GW on Monday from above 7 GW at the weekend. Czech utility CEZ - whose power plants account for about 60 percent of the country's generation - also said it had 920 MW offline for unplanned outages on Friday. "Temperatures are getting very warm in the system in the weekend, especially Sunday," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "This has lifted the consumption forecasts well above last weekend's levels." Further along the curve, the front month fell more than 2 percent to 45.60 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell 10 cents to 48 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 5 cents to 49.35 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. The Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia will combine their power markets starting on Sept. 11 as part of a plan to provide better supply for the central European region, grid and market operators from the three countries said. Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.6 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 185.30 zlotys ($56.37)from 181.91 zlotys, while electricity for Saturday rose to 57.25 euros from 56.01 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude oil fell to around $114 after the United States said it was considering the possible release of oil reserves to dampen prices and the Israeli president spoke out against any lone Israeli attack on Iran. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen half a percent to 7.67 euros a tonne at 1230 GMT. ($1 = 0.8089 euros) ($1 = 3.2870 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)