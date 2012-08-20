* Temperatures forecast above 30 degrees Celsius * Wind production in region pegged below 1 GW * Spot rises in Poland and Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 20 Czech day ahead prices jumped on Monday as a heat wave fuelled demand and renewable supply in the region decreased while Cal '13 baseolad gained along with oil and gas, traders said. Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose nearly 7 percent to 58.20 euros in Czech market operator OTE's daily auction as temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius prompted people to turn up air conditioners. Day ahead in the over-the-counter market rose to 56.75 euros ($69.79), about a euro below the spot contract for neighbouring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany easing to 695 MW from 2.4 GW with solar production dropping to 4.9 GW from 6.7 GW. Trading was slow along the curve with few trades seen in the over-the-counter market. Electricity for 2013 delivery gained 10 cents to 48.15 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 16 cents to 49.50 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia for parts of the day on Tuesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. CEZ, whose power plants account for about 60 percent of generation in the Czech Republic, reported that a 500 MW lignite plant remained offline during an unplanned outage. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 178.90 zlotys ($54.05)from 157.66 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday surged to 72.23 euros from 56.11 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude oil rose to around $114 per barrel supported by tight North Sea supplies ahead of the closure of a key UK oilfield for maintenance and on expectations of more demand before the northern hemisphere winter. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen 3 cents to 7.74 euros a tonne at 1256 GMT. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) ($1 = 3.3102 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)