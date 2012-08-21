* Czechs eye sale of 2 mln EUAs * Polish utilities to have 3.7 GW offline on Thursday * Spot rises in Poland and Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 21 Forecasts for a surge of wind generation in the region dragged Czech prompt power lower on Tuesday while long-term prices rose as other fuels and carbon gained, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell 10 percent to 51.30 euros ($63.31)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market to trade nearly in line with day-ahead in neighbouring Germany. Temperatures were expected to recede from record highs while data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany soaring to 6.6 GW from a little less than 1 GW, with solar production dipping only slightly to 5 GW. "Solar is mostly unchanged but wind is up massively," one market participant said. Further along the curve, the front month fell 10 cents to 45.50 euros while Cal '13 baseolad climbed 35 cents to 48.50 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 26 cents to 49.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. A government officials said the Czech Republic would sell around 2 million EU Allowances (EUAs) in two auctions over the next eight months instead of a single sale originally scheduled for September, a move that may ease short term supply pressure in the EU carbon market. Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia for parts of the day on Wednesday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. Russia's Gazprom and Croatian pipeline operator Plinacro are in talks about routing the proposed South Stream pipeline through Croatia rather than Hungary, a Plinacro spokeswoman said. Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.7 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange jumped to 192.02 zlotys ($58.25)from 178.90 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday charged to 79.19 euros from 72.33 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil rose on Tuesday on hopes a strategy being drawn up by the European Central Bank would help tackle the euro zone debt crisis, and was supported by tension in the Middle East and tight North Sea supply. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen 1.4 percent to 7.76 euros a tonne at 1254 GMT. ($1 = 0.8103 euros) ($1 = 3.2967 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)