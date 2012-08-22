* Wind generation forecast lower at 2.6 GW
* Poland's utilities to have 3.9 GW offline
* Hungary PM eyes new energy plan
PRAGUE, Aug 22 Czech day-ahead power gained on
Wednesday on lower renewable supply in the region and falling
temperatures, as prices in the normally joined Czech and Slovak
markets diverged due to reduced cross-border flows, traders
said.
Czech electricity for Thursday delivery rose nearly 4
percent to 53.94 euros ($67.32) per megawatt hour on market
operator OTE's exchange where Slovak day ahead traded at 56.45
euros. Prices were split in hour two (0000 GMT) when Slovak
power soared to 101 euros, above 40.58 euros in the Czech
Republic.
Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to
Slovakia for parts of the day on Thursday due to technical
restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance.
In over-the-counter trade, Czech day-ahead increased to 53
euros, about 75 cents above the spot price in neighbouring
Germany.
Temperatures eased further from record highs set earlier in
the week as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed
forecasts for wind generation in Germany tumbling to 2.6 GW from
5.7 GW, with solar production edging up slightly to 5.5 GW.
"Wind power production is expected lower, especially in the
peak hours," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
The front month climbed nearly 1 percent to 50.20 euros
while Cal '13 baseload fell 10 cents to 48.35 euros on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
slipped 2 cents to 49.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's
EEX exchange.
Hungary expects a tough debate with the European Union over
government plans to transform energy distribution in the
household sector into a "non-profit activity", Prime Minister
Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 66.05 euros
from 79.19 euros while electricity for Thursday declined to
184.24 zlotys ($56.62)from 189.08 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.
Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's
utilities would have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Friday.
Oil dropped below $114 a barrel with investors on edge over
whether Europe would overcome its debt crisis, while Middle East
tension kept the potential for supply disruption in focus.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen 4 cents to 7.88 euros a tonne at
1254 GMT.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys)
