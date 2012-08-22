* Wind generation forecast lower at 2.6 GW * Poland's utilities to have 3.9 GW offline * Hungary PM eyes new energy plan PRAGUE, Aug 22 Czech day-ahead power gained on Wednesday on lower renewable supply in the region and falling temperatures, as prices in the normally joined Czech and Slovak markets diverged due to reduced cross-border flows, traders said. Czech electricity for Thursday delivery rose nearly 4 percent to 53.94 euros ($67.32) per megawatt hour on market operator OTE's exchange where Slovak day ahead traded at 56.45 euros. Prices were split in hour two (0000 GMT) when Slovak power soared to 101 euros, above 40.58 euros in the Czech Republic. Czech grid operator CEPS will halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia for parts of the day on Thursday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. In over-the-counter trade, Czech day-ahead increased to 53 euros, about 75 cents above the spot price in neighbouring Germany. Temperatures eased further from record highs set earlier in the week as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany tumbling to 2.6 GW from 5.7 GW, with solar production edging up slightly to 5.5 GW. "Wind power production is expected lower, especially in the peak hours," Point Carbon analysts wrote. The front month climbed nearly 1 percent to 50.20 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell 10 cents to 48.35 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract slipped 2 cents to 49.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Hungary expects a tough debate with the European Union over government plans to transform energy distribution in the household sector into a "non-profit activity", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 66.05 euros from 79.19 euros while electricity for Thursday declined to 184.24 zlotys ($56.62)from 189.08 zlotys on Poland's POLPX. Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday. Oil dropped below $114 a barrel with investors on edge over whether Europe would overcome its debt crisis, while Middle East tension kept the potential for supply disruption in focus. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen 4 cents to 7.88 euros a tonne at 1254 GMT. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) ($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Erica Billingham)