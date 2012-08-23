* Wind generation forecast to fall below 1 GW * Poland's utilities have 4 GW offline on Saturday * Spot falls in Poland, rises in Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 23 Forecasts for lower solar and wind generation in the region propped up Czech day ahead on Thursday as cross-border capacity limits caused Czech and Slovak prices to split for a second straight day, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery rose 3 euros to 56 euros ($69.82) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market to trade about 75 cents below the day ahead price in neighbouring Germany. Market operator OTE cleared Czech day ahead up nearly 6 percent at 56.98 euros with the Slovak price for baseload power climbing to 57.14 euros as flows were reduced between the two countries whose electricity markets are usually joined. Czech grid operator CEPS also said it would limit cross-border capacity to Slovakia for parts of the day on Friday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany tumbling to 860 MW from 2.1 GW a day earlier with solar production declining to 3.5 GW from 4.9 GW. "The biggest drop in renewables are seen in hour 13 with 6.5 GW lower," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, the front month rose nearly 2 percent to 46.75 euros in over-the-counter trade. Cal '13 baseload increased 30 cents to 47.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract climbed 24 cents to 50 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. In Poland, a 225-megawatt unit in Tauron's Jaworzno power plant was shut down for unplanned maintenance on Wednesday because of leakage in the generator's cooling system, a spokeswoman for the group's generation unit said on Thursday. Data from the country's grid operator showed Poland's utilities would have a total of 4.0 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday. Electricity for Friday fell to 184.24 zlotys ($56.31) from 189.08 zlotys on Poland's POLPX exchange. In the over-the-counter market trade was slow with a few deals for Q4 delivery that settled between 187.40 zlotys and 188.05 zlotys, marginally lower than a day earlier. "We are having a bit of stagnation today," one trader on the Polish market said. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX shot up to 81.04 euros from 66.05 euros as warm weather and a drought in the Balkans supported prices that were well above those of neighbouring countries in central Europe. Oil prices rose by more than a dollar to top $116 a barrel on renewed hopes for a third round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve despite weak economic data from China. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had gained more than 1 percent to 8.12 euros a tonne at 1233 GMT. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) ($1 = 3.2720 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)