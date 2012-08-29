* Polish utilities to have 4.2 GW offline on Friday
* Wind generation forecast below 1 GW
* Bulgaria signs gas exploration deal
PRAGUE, Aug 29 Czech forward prices dipped on
Wednesday due to falling prices for oil and gas, while day-ahead
power in the region was supported by forecasts for a sharp
decline in renewable generation, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery rose around 1.10 euros to
53 euros ($66.60) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
market, trading around 35 cents below the day-ahead price in
neighbouring Germany.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind production in Germany, which produces the bulk of the
region's renewable supply, to slip below 1 GW and solar
generation decline to 3.5 GW.
"The German renewable situation is weakening somewhat
tomorrow, with solar power dipping below seasonal normal," Point
Carbon analysts wrote.
Further along the curve, the front month fell about 1.4
percent to 46.15 euros, and October delivery dipped by about the
same amount to 48 euros.
Baseload power for 2013 delivery fell 30 cents to 47.75
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, while
the benchmark German Cal '13 contract tumbled 46 cents to 49.10
euros on Germany's EEX in afternoon trade.
"All fuels are bearish, but the Cal is dropping the most
today," one trader on the Czech market said.
Around the region, Bulgaria signed a five-year contract with
Total, Austria's OMV and Spain's Repsol
to start exploration near a site in Romanian waters
where a successful gas discovery was made.
Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 196.71 zlotys
($60.08) from 193.59 zlotys, while electricity for Thursday
climbed to 67.50 euros from 62.41 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Brent crude oil slipped to $112 on Wednesday as Hurricane
Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, left U.S. Gulf Coast oil
production facilities without significant damage.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen more than 1 percent to 7.89 euros a
tonne at 1314 GMT.
($1 = 0.7958 euros)
($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)