* Polish utilities to have 4.2 GW offline on Sunday
* Day ahead falls in Poland, Hungary
* Forwards gain after Bernanke speech
PRAGUE, Aug 31 Czech power for the next working
day rose on Friday on forecasts for lower wind power output,
while the forward curve gained slightly, tracking oil and carbon
prices higher, traders said.
Power for Monday rose 55 cents to 50.50 euros ($63.11) per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, trading about 10
cents below the same contract in neighbouring Germany.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said lower wind power
production would likely push prices above Friday's level, while
the stronger solar power output would keep a lid on the peak
prices.
Around the region, Poland's utilities will have a total of
4.2 GW of power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from
grid company PSE Operator showed on Friday.
Electricity for Saturday delivery on Poland's POLPX exchange
fell to 186.66 zlotys ($55.51) from 192.31 zlotys while day
ahead on Hungary's HUPX dropped to 45.10 euros from 56.64 euros
on lower weekend demand.
Further along the curve, the Czech October contract gained
10 cents to 47.70 euros while Cal '13 baseload moved 5 cents to
47.70 euros after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the central bank would act to strengthen the economy but
did not explicitly signal any imminent move.
The benchmark German Cal '13 gained one cent to 49.03 euros
in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
Oil rose towards $114 a barrel, heading for a second monthly
gain, supported by investor hopes of more monetary easing that
could spur economic growth, and concern about supplies.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, went up 3.1 percent to 7.93 euros a tonne at
1450 GMT.
($1 = 0.8001 euros)
($1 = 3.3627 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)