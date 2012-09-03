* Czech ministry proposes shale moratorium
* Carbon drives Czech Cal '13 higher
* Day-ahead power falls in Czech, rises in Hungary, Poland
PRAGUE, Sept 3 Czech power futures rose on
Monday, driven higher by gains in carbon as traders looked ahead
to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
Baseload electricity for 2013 delivery rose 30 cents to 48
euros ($60.50) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Europe, trading 10 cents below the over-the-counter
price.
"Power futures are up with carbon and traders are waiting to
see what will happen with the ECB later this week," one trader
said.
Czech day-ahead power fell 5 cents to 50.45 euros in the
over-the-counter market as data from Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising
slightly to 1.3 GW and solar production climbing to 4.9 GW.
Around the region, electricity for Tuesday rose 5.78 euros
to 56.44 euros on Hungary's HUPX, while day ahead increased to
194.73 zlotys ($58.68) from 169.48 zlotys.
The Czech environment ministry said it has proposed a
moratorium on shale gas exploration licences until June 2014 to
provide time for the government to put new legislation in place.
Oil steadied despite Chinese data showing a deepening
slowdown for the world's biggest energy consumer, with investors
focusing on the possibility of more stimulus measures and other
moves to try to revive economic growth.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon
contract, had risen more than 1 percent to 8.17 euros a tonne at
1230 GMT.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
($1 = 3.3183 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by David Goodman)