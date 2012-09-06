* Czech Cal '13 rises 20 cents to 47.95 euros * Polish utilities to have 4.9 GW offline on Saturday * Wind generation in Germany forecast to double to 6.2 GW PRAGUE, Sept 6 A sharp rise in forecast wind generation in the region pulled Czech and Polish spot power lower on Thursday while long-term prices rose, reversing a day earlier loss, traders said. Czech electricity for Friday fell to 46.15 euros ($58.16)per megawatt hour, trading almost in line with the day ahead price in neighbouring Germany. Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead down nearly 8 percent to 44.94 euros in its daily auction. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany nearly doubling to 6.2 GW and solar production rising to 5.4 GW. "Solar power production is set to continue to rise also tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, Czech Cal '14 baseload gained 20 cents to 47.95 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark Cal '13 contract rose 17 cents to 49.25 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. In Hungary, electricity for Friday delivery rose to 52.44 euros form 51.60 euros, trading about in line with the day ahead price in the over-the-counter market. In Poland, data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 4.9 GW of power offline for maintenance on Saturday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 182.65 zlotys ($55.03)from 188.41 zlotys while Cal'13 gained 0.40 zlotys to 191.15 zlotys in quiet trade in the over-the-counter market. "Spot prices are a bit on the low side compared to yesterday," one trader said. "It's because of the German wind levels." Brent crude futures extended gains and U.S. crude initially held gains on Thursday, after data showing jobless claims fell last week in the United States. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen more than 2 percent to 8.13 euros a tonne at 1249 GMT. ($1 = 0.7935 euros) ($1 = 3.3194 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by William Hardy)