* Polish utilities to have 5.2 GW offline on Saturday
* Balkans face second straight winter of energy emergencies
* Day ahead falls in Poland, rises in Hungary
PRAGUE, Sept 7 Czech day ahead power for the
next working day rose on Friday due to forecasts for a sharp
decline in wind generation in the region as long-term prices
followed oil higher, traders said.
Electricity for Monday rose to 52 euros ($65.70) per
megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday
delivery price of 46.15 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany falling to 1.5 GW for Monday from
near 6 GW at the start of the weekend. Solar generation was
forecast steady at above 5 GW.
"Wind power production is set to decrease gradually
throughout the weekend with output forecast to be 2.4 GW and 1.3
GW on Saturday and Sunday respectively," Point Carbon analysts
wrote.
Further along the curve, the front month dipped 20 cents to
48.20 euros while Cal '13 baseload gained 15 cents to 48.05
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 10 cents to 49.30 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
Romania's energy production fell 2.0 percent on the year in
January-July, while imports were down 6.4 percent, data from the
National Statistics Board showed.
A second straight winter of blackouts and escalating energy
prices is hanging over the Balkans as the driest weather in 40
years has depleted water levels and shows no signs of easing.
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said it would shut
down its Warsaw-based combined heat and power plant EC Zeran on
Friday after a fire broke out a day earlier.
Data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities
would have a total of 5.2 gigawatts of power offline for
maintenance on Sunday.
"The (shutdown at Zeran) is not a big problem unless the
shutdown extends into winter," one trader said.
Day ahead on Poland's POLOX exchange fell to 177.86 zlotys
($54.54) from 182.65 zlotys while electricity for Saturday rose
to 57.60 euros from 52.44 euros on Hungary's HUPX.
Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared gains then
bounced up after the U.S. government said only 96,000 jobs were
created in August, against an expected gain of 125,000, not
supportive of demand for oil but seen as leaving the door open
for more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen 6 cents to 8.20 euros a tonne at
1311 GMT.
($1 = 0.7915 euros)
($1 = 3.2609 Polish zlotys)
