* Renewables forecast higher
* CEZ reports 700 MW in unplanned outages
* Hungary spot price diverges
PRAGUE, Oct 2 Czech and Slovak spot prices
plunged on Tuesday ahead of a national holiday in Germany that
sapped demand in the region while Hungary day ahead surged as
the central European country remained short of supply, traders
said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery tumbled 40 percent to
29.76 euros ($38.41) on Czech and Slovak regional exchanges but
soared to 71.33 euros on Hungary's HUPX. The German spot price
cleared at 29.75 euros on EPEX.
An uptick in renewables also helped weigh down the Czech and
Slovak price, traders said. Data from Thomson Reuters Point
Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to
6.9 GW and solar production climbing to 3.4 GW.
"It is the holiday and the wind," one trader said.
The three central European countries combined their day
ahead markets last month and since then Hungary has often traded
higher, helping to erase the typical Czech and Slovak discount
to Germany.
Day ahead in Poland, which one day hopes to join its day
ahead market with those of the other central European
neighbours, fell to 170.84 zlotys ($53.84) from 182.02 zlotys
ahead of the Reunification Day holiday in Germany.
"We will see Hungary decoupled more often in the future
because Romania is quite short these days and there are
expensive exports from Hungary to Romania," another trader said.
Further along the curve, the front month fell more than 2
percent to 48.50 euros and Cal '13 baseload shed 15 cents to
46.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 3 cents to 47.70 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in
afternoon trade.
Czech utility CEZ reported unplanned outages of a 500 MW
unit at Melnik 3 and a 200 MW unit at Chvaletice with both
blocks expected to be running at midnight on Tuesday.
Serbian water levels for power generation will fall through
Oct. 9 on all rivers except the Tisa and Morava after they
mainly declined last week, Serbia's hydrometeorological service
said in a weekly forecast.
Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije announced the
total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in
November through a joint auction with Hungary.
In Poland, a court ordered the re-examination of a block on
an 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) power investment by utility
PGE in a setback to environmentalists opposing the
project.
The country's gas monopoly PGNiG will offer 30
percent of its sales on the nation's fledgling gas exchange to
fuel the liberalisation of central and eastern Europe's largest
gas market, a ministry official said.
Brent crude oil slipped to around $112 a barrel as investors
weighed a weaker outlook for fuel demand and sluggish economic
growth against the risk of possible supply disruptions.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon
contract, had fallen 5 cents to 7.90 euros a tonne at 1239 GMT.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)