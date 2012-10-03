* Renewable production forecast lower
* CEZ reports 610 MW of unplanned outages through Friday
* Polish Cal '13 falls, market uncertain
PRAGUE, Oct 3 Renewed demand following a holiday
in the region drove up Czech day-ahead power on Tuesday while
the benchmark long-term contract hit a week low due to worries
about the economy and future energy demand, traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery gained 13.80 euros to
44.90 euros ($58.08) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
market after the Reunification Day holiday in neighbouring
Germany had sapped demand a day earlier.
Czech and Slovak day-ahead cleared at 45.03 euros on
regional exchanges while Hungary remained higher at 48.91 on the
country's HUPX exchange, falling steeply from 71.33 euros a day
earlier.
The three central European countries combined their day
ahead markets in September and since then Hungary has often
traded higher, helping to narrow - and often erase - the typical
Czech and Slovak discount to Germany.
Falling renewable levels also helped prop up spot prices.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind
generation in Germany at 6.3 GW and solar production dipping to
1.6 GW.
"Consumption levels are to pick up again after the holiday
and with solar power production also expected to be
significantly reduced," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
"Although wind power production is to stay relatively
healthy the output during the peak will be relatively low,
compared to the off peak levels."
Further along the curve, the Czech front month shed 1
percent to 48 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell 15 cents to
46.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
This was the lowest level since 46.60 euros on September 24.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 4 cents to 47.77 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in
afternoon trade.
Data from Czech utility CEZ showed that central Europe's
biggest utility had unplanned outages at a 500 MW unit at Melnik
3 and a 110 MW unit at Ledvice 3 until Friday morning.
In Poland, grid operator PSE Operator has granted a permit
to connect Energa's proposed 600 megawatt combined cycle gas and
steam fired unit in Grudziadz to Poland's power
system.
Poland's utilities will have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of
power offline for maintenance on Friday, according to data from
PSE Operator.
Poland also wants its new shale gas law to go into force in
2013, Piotr Wozniak, the deputy environment minister responsible
for the draft law said. He added it would be best if a shale gas
tax waited until at least 2016.
Day-ahead on the country's POLPX exchange rose a little less
than 3 zloty to 173.39 zlotys ($54.64) and Cal '13 declined
almost 1 percent to 187.35 zlotys with 15 MW changing hands in
the over-the-counter market.
"The market is in a phase of big uncertainty," one trader
said. "We are waiting for new energy laws, for decisions on the
future of CO2 permits and there's the euro zone crisis hanging
over our heads."
Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as weak economic data
from Europe and China dimmed the outlook for demand, adding to
concerns arising from Europe's festering debt crisis.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen 3.6 percent to 7.59 euros a tonne at
1259 GMT.
($1 = 0.7731 euros)
($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by
Alison Birrane)