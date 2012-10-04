* Poland sells carbon rights to Spain * Renewables forecast higher * Spot spread to Hungary narrows PRAGUE, Oct 4 Electricity for 2013 delivery surged on Thursday on strong gains in gas, coal, carbon and oil markets while spot prices in central Europe slumped due to forecasts for more renewable generation and low weekend demand, traders said. The Czech Cal '13 closed up 50 cents at 47.10 euros ($60.77)per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe with both the benchmark Hungarian and Slovak long-term contracts rising to 48.25 euros and 56.10 euros, respectively. The spread between central European spot prices narrowed as Hungary moved closer to the Czech Republic and Slovakia after spiking nearly 42 euros higher on Tuesday. The three central European countries combined their day ahead markets in September and since then Hungary has often traded higher, helping to narrow - and often erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. Czech and Slovak day ahead fell more than 9 percent to 40.90 euros on regional exchanges while the spot price on Hungary's HUPX fell to 41.23 euros with higher prices in some peak hours explaining the divergence from its central European neighbours. In over-the-counter trade, Czech day ahead fell more than 7 percent to 41.60 euros, just above spot prices in neighbouring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany climbing to 9.6 GW and solar production hitting 2.3 GW. "Increasing output from both solar and wind power production, in addition to lower consumption levels in the latter part of the day, is expected to push the peak and off peak II lower compared to today," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 25 cents to 48 euros on Germany's EEX exchange. Poland's goal of reducing its dependence on Russian gas took a step forward on Thursday after it secured the final investments to start construction of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, expected to start importing gas from Qatar in 2014. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 165.90 zlotys ($52.28)from 173.39 zlotys. The country also announced it had sold some of its surplus of United Nations'-backed emission rights to Spain for 40 million euros ($52 million), the Central European country's largest such transaction to date. Brent crude oil rose almost $2 per barrel after skirmishes along the Turkey-Syria border raised fresh concerns over the security of Middle Eastern oil supplies. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen nearly 6 percent to 8 euros a tonne at 1429 GMT. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) ($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)