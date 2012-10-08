* Hungarian, Slovak peak prices soar above 100 euros * Traders brace for Polish Cal '13 to fall further * CEZ reports 310 MW in unplanned outages through Oct. 10 PRAGUE, Oct 8 Czech Cal '13 baseload fell on Monday on lower coal and oil while central European day ahead prices traded above Germany due to soaring peak prices in neighbouring Slovakia and Hungary as cross border capacity was limited in some hours, traders said. Electricity for 2013 delivery fell 30 cents to 46.95 euros ($61.32)on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe on economic worries as future energy demand also weighed. "The Cal is down on lower German spot and lower coal and oil," one trader said. Central European spot prices diverged, though Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day ahead contracts all traded at levels above Germany. The three central European countries combined their day ahead markets in September and since then Hungary has often traded higher, helping to narrow - and often erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. Czech day ahead fell more than 6 percent to 46.34 euros while Slovakia rose almost 1 percent to 49.46 euros and Hungary gained 2 percent to 50.19 euros on regional exchanges. German day ahead rose to 44.90 euros on the EPEX spot market. It was the first time since the three countries joined their markets that prices in Slovakia and the Czech Republic diverged, traders said. Peaks prices in hours 19 and 20 soared above 100 euros in Slovakia and Hungary. Wind generation in Germany was expected to rise to 5.9 GW and solar production was forecast steady at 2.3 GW, according to data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon. "This is the frist time since market coupling with Hungary that Czech and Slovak prices were different," another trader said. "There was not enough cross border capacity between Czech Republic and Slovakia." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 35 cents to 47.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Data from Czech utility CEZ showed its power plants had a 110 MW unit at Ledvice and a 200 MW unit at Chvaletice offline for unplanned outages through October 10. In Poland, the Cal'13 dropped by 1.3 percent to 183.50 zlotys on the over-the-counter market with traders saying they were bracing for a further fall. "The Cal'13 is down again and you don't really see the bottom as there certainly is potential for a drop further to 179 zlotys ($57.41)," one trader said. Day ahead was steady on Poland's POLPX at 165.02 zlotys. "The main reason for the decline is the fear of economic crisis, fuelled by an increase in small generation and renewables." Brent crude oil fell to around $111 per barrel on concerns slower economic growth would curb oil demand, but supply worries stemming from tension in the Middle East helped check losses. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen half a percent to 7.77 euros a tonne at 1319 GMT. ($1 = 0.7657 euros) ($1 = 3.1179 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by William Hardy)