* Czech grid operator to limit cross-border capacity on
Wednesday
* Wind generation forecast to fall to 1.8 GW
* Serbian water levels forecast flat next week
PRAGUE, Oct 9 Central European day ahead power
rose on Tuesday on forecasts for lower renewable output in the
region and prices converged after drifting apart a day earlier,
traders said.
Electricity for Wednesday delivery in the Czech Republic,
Slovakia and Hungary gained nearly 12 percent to 51.77 euros
($67.14) per megawatt hour on regional exchanges. Limited cross
border capacity helped prop up prices, traders said.
The three central European countries combined their day
ahead markets in September to help provide better supply for the
region. Since then Hungary has helped to narrow - and often
erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. For
Wednesday, German day ahead traded at 51.55 euros on the EPEX
exchange.
Czech grid operator CEPS earlier said on Tuesday it would
limit cross border power flows to Slovakia for much of the day
on Wednesday due to technical restrictions.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany falling sharply to 1.8 GW and solar
production falling to 2.3 GW.
Further along the curve, the front month shed 15 cents to
48.85 euros and power for next week tumbled nearly 5 percent to
47 euros. Cal '13 baseload gained 5 cents to 47 euros on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 13 cents to 47.85 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in
afternoon trade.
In Poland, day ahead rose to 188.12 zlotys ($59.91) from
165.02 zlotys due to a higher-than-expected amount of power
plant outages in the coming days and limited power flows from
Sweden, traders said.
A 460 megawatt Lagisza unit will be shut down on Wednesday
and Belchatow's 858 MW block also appears to be offline,
according to one trader, who said the outage had not yet
appeared on the grid operator's website.
"It will likely appear on the website tomorrow," the trader
said.
Serbian water levels will be flat through October 16 after
they fell last week on all rivers except the Tisa and Drina,
Serbia's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.
Serbian grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) announced
the remaining cross-border capacity available for allocation in
November.
Oil rose towards $113 a barrel after two days of losses,
with tensions in the Middle East and the risk of supply
disruptions outweighing concerns about sluggish global demand.
EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU
carbon contract, had fallen half a percent to 7.88 euros a tonne
at 1307 GMT.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
($1 = 3.1403 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Jane
Merriman)