* Big Hungarian spot premium remains on power plant outages
* Bosnian utility gets loan for wind park
* Poland's new environment minister calls for faster shale
development
PRAGUE, Dec 19 Weak demand and slightly higher
temperatures weighed down Central European day ahead power
prices on Thursday, offsetting forecasts for lower wind
production in the region, traders said.
Czech and Slovak electricity for Friday ticked half a
percent lower to 38.21 euros per megawatt hour while Hungary
dipped to 61.23 euros ($84.27)to remain at a hefty regional
premium due, in part, to a number of unplanned power plant
outages.
In over-the counter trade, day ahead fell to 37.50 euros in
the Czech Republic and 61 euros in Hungary. These levels were
above the over-the-counter market price of around 38 euros in
Germany.
Temperatures were expected to climb a few degrees above
freezing for Friday as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling about 4
gigawatts to 4.8 GW.
Consumption was pegged to fall about 700 MW to 8.3 GW in the
Czech Republic and by about 100 MW to 5.4 GW in Hungary,
according to Point Carbon data.
Further along the curve, the Czech front year contract
gained 5 cents to 36.75 euros and Hungarian electricity for 2014
delivery held steady at 44 euros on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe.
The benchmark German Cal '14 contract rose 4 percent to
37.65 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Day
ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 147.70 zlotys
($48.60)from 146.67 zlotys.
German state-owned development bank KfW has
approved a 65 million euro ($89.46 million) loan to Bosnia's top
power utility EPBiH to help it build the first 48
megawatt (MW) wind park, EPBiH said.
Poland's new environment minister called for the drilling of
200 to 300 new shale wells in the next four years, saying it was
critical to speed faltering development of the sector to wean
Warsaw off Russian gas.
Brent crude oil futures were up near $110 a barrel as the
market shrugged off a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
reduce its monetary stimulus programme, and remained focused on
U.S. crude stock draws and production outages.
($1 = 0.7266 euros)
($1 = 3.0391 Polish zlotys)
