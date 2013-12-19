* Big Hungarian spot premium remains on power plant outages

* Bosnian utility gets loan for wind park

* Poland's new environment minister calls for faster shale development

PRAGUE, Dec 19 Weak demand and slightly higher temperatures weighed down Central European day ahead power prices on Thursday, offsetting forecasts for lower wind production in the region, traders said.

Czech and Slovak electricity for Friday ticked half a percent lower to 38.21 euros per megawatt hour while Hungary dipped to 61.23 euros ($84.27)to remain at a hefty regional premium due, in part, to a number of unplanned power plant outages.

In over-the counter trade, day ahead fell to 37.50 euros in the Czech Republic and 61 euros in Hungary. These levels were above the over-the-counter market price of around 38 euros in Germany.

Temperatures were expected to climb a few degrees above freezing for Friday as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling about 4 gigawatts to 4.8 GW.

Consumption was pegged to fall about 700 MW to 8.3 GW in the Czech Republic and by about 100 MW to 5.4 GW in Hungary, according to Point Carbon data.

Further along the curve, the Czech front year contract gained 5 cents to 36.75 euros and Hungarian electricity for 2014 delivery held steady at 44 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

The benchmark German Cal '14 contract rose 4 percent to 37.65 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 147.70 zlotys ($48.60)from 146.67 zlotys.

German state-owned development bank KfW has approved a 65 million euro ($89.46 million) loan to Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH to help it build the first 48 megawatt (MW) wind park, EPBiH said.

Poland's new environment minister called for the drilling of 200 to 300 new shale wells in the next four years, saying it was critical to speed faltering development of the sector to wean Warsaw off Russian gas.

Brent crude oil futures were up near $110 a barrel as the market shrugged off a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce its monetary stimulus programme, and remained focused on U.S. crude stock draws and production outages. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) ($1 = 3.0391 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)