* Wind forecast at nearly 18 GW
* Hungary at a premium on outages, tight cross-border
capacity
* Front-year contracts ease
PRAGUE, Dec 23 Strong winds and low consumption
ahead of the Christmas holiday weighed down Czech and Slovak
spot power prices while Hungary remained at a premium due to
outages and limited cross border capacities, traders said on
Monday.
Czech and Slovak electricity for Tuesday fell 79 percent to
4.93 euros ($6.74) per megawatt-hour (MWh) and the Hungarian
equivalent declined 77.3 percent to 18.52 euros.
In the over-the counter market, Slovak spot power fell
nearly 49 euros to 0.50 euros, the Hungarian day ahead lost 4
euros to 56 euros, while German prices turned negative.
"Negative prices happen when it is cheaper for generators to
pay users to consume power rather than cease production when the
grid is over supplied," one trader said.
The trader also said there was a limited amount of capacity
for power on the Austrian and Hungarian border. "That and the
outage in Bulgaria explains why spot prices are so high in
Hungary".
Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant Kozloduy said it shut
down one of its two 1,000 megawatt reactors on Friday due to a
technical fault in a non-nuclear part of the unit.
Another trader said that Czech and Slovak spot prices traded
above Germany due limited supply related to an outage at a 500
megawatt unit reactor at Dukovany nuclear power plant
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind power output at nearly 18 gigawatts (GW) and the solar
power generation at around 1 GW on Tuesday.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 110.54 zlotys
($36.34) from 135.87 zlotys.
Further along the curve, the Czech front year contract shed
10 cents to 36.35 euros and the Hungarian electricity for
delivery next year lost 25 cents to 43.60 euros.
The benchmark German Cal '14 contract fell 3 cents to 37.30
euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.
Brent crude oil held steady above $111 a barrel on Monday
amid slow activity ahead of the Christmas holiday as investors
focused on ongoing refinery strikes in France and internal
strife in South Sudan.
European Union carbon futures gained 0.41 percent to 4.89
euros a tonne in afternoon trade.
($1 = 0.7315 euros)
($1 = 3.0421 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maja Zuvela; Editing by William
Hardy)