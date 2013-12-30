* Wind generation forecast to fall to 4.8 gigawatts
* Demand expected lower across region
* CEZ to reconnect Dukovany reactor one day later than
planned
PRAGUE, Dec 30 Czech and Slovak day ahead power
slumped on Monday due to weaker demand ahead of the New Year
public holiday, while Hungarian spot gained as power plant
outages in the region limited supply, traders said.
On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for
Tuesday fell more than 6 percent to 27.53 euros ($37.93).
Hungarian day ahead jumped 64 percent due to 50.50 euros on the
HUPX exchange.
Data from the country's grid operator showed Hungary short
of power amid an unplanned outage of a 232 MW unit at Matra, and
scattered nuclear power plant shutdowns in the region.
Wind generation in Germany was forecast to fall 4 gigawatts
to 4.8 GW for Tuesday, but Czech, Polish, Romanian and Hungarian
demand were all pegged lower, according to data from Thomson
Reuters Point Carbon.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 118.98 zlotys
($39.52) from 129.27.
"The structural decline in consumption levels in relation to
the New Year festivities is giving an overall bearish push for
the prices," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Trading was light further along with many market
participants away from their screens. The Hungarian front month
gained 25 cents to 52.25 euros in over-the-counter trade and the
Polish front month dipped 2 euros to 150 zlotys.
Around the region, Czech utility CEZ said it would
reconnect its 500-megawatt unit four at its Dukovany nuclear
power plant on Jan. 2, one day later than planned.
Russian gas exports to Europe in 2013 jumped 16 percent year
on year to reach a record high of 161.5 billion cubic metres
(bcm), preliminary data from Gazprom Export showed, as
shipments from Norway and other sources decreased.
Brent crude fell below $112 a barrel on early signals that
oil output from Libya may be starting to recover.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
($1 = 3.0108 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Louise Heavens)