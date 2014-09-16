* Reduced import capacity to Hungary

PRAGUE, Sept 16 Czech and Slovak day ahead power fell on forecasts for more solar generation in the region as less import capacity sent Hungarian spot prices higher, traders said.

Czech and Slovak electricity for Wednesday declined 6.4 percent to 33.48 euros ($43.35) per megawatt hour as the Hungarian premium widened with day ahead gaining nearly 8 percent to 44.48 euros.

Data from the Central Allocation Office showed almost no cross border capacity with Austria for much of the working day on Wednesday on top of reductions along the Slovak border.

For Czech and Slovak spot prices, increased solar production was the main price driver. Wind generation in Germany was forecast to hold steady around 3.3 gigawatts while solar output was pegged to climb nearly 2 gigawatts to 5.7 GW for Wednesday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Further along the curve, the Czech front month fell 20 cents to 33.85 euros in over-the-counter trade while the Hungarian front month rose 15 cents to 43.70 euros.

On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the Czech Cal '15 contract fell 15 cents to 34.20 euros and the Hungarian front year gained 15 cents to 43.50 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract declined 15 cents to 34.88 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade.

Poland's utilities will have about around 4 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Thursday, data from grid operator PSE showed. day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 189.23 zlotys ($58.40) from 210.28 zlotys.

Russian natural gas exporter Gazprom said on Tuesday it was fully meeting gas demand from European clients amid complaints the company had reduced flows to Europe.

European Union carbon futures declined 11 cents to 5.82 euros a tonne in afternoon trading.