* Belchatow's biggest unit returns to operation

* Wind generation forecast to fall to around 3 GW

* Polish utilities to have 3.9 GW offline on Wednesday

PRAGUE, Sept 22 A steep fall in wind generation in the region lifted central European power prices on Monday, traders said as an 858 megawatt reactor in Poland returned to the grid following an unplanned outage last week.

Czech electricity for Tuesday delivery jumped more than 38 percent to 39.84 euros($51.08) per megawatt hour, Slovak day ahead gained 17 percent to 39.84 euros and Hungarian prompt power rose 23 percent to 42.34 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany tumbling from near 14 gigawatts to just below 3 GW for Tuesday. Solar output was pegged to rise a little more than 2 GW to 4.6 GW.

"Wind power is falling significantly tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts said.

Further along the curve, the Czech front month rose 45 cents to 34.25 euros and Hungarian power for October rose 65 cents to 45.15 euros in over-the-counter trade.

On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the Czech Cal '15 contract held steady at 34.15 euros and the Hungarian front year rose 25 cents to 43.65 euros.

The benchmark German Cal '15 contract dipped 3 cents to 34.85 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Poland's utilities will have 3.9 gigawatts of power offline for planned maintenance on Wednesday after an 858 MW unit at Belchatow returned to operation over the weekend, data from grid operator PSE showed. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 185.17 zlotys ($56.82) from 165.65 zlotys.

Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through Slovakia via Ukraine on Monday were similar to those of last week, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream's website showed.

Brent crude oil fell below $98 a barrel, dropping for the third session in four.

European Union carbon futures CFI2Zc1 fell 3 cents to 6 euros a tonne in afternoon trading. (1 US dollar = 0.7800 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.2590 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)