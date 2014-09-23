* Unplanned outages drive Poland and Hungary higher

* Wind generation forecast to rise to 4.3 gigawatts

* Serbian water levels forecast mainly flat

PRAGUE, Sept 23 Central European day ahead prices were mixed on Tuesday with Czech and Slovak spot power falling on more renewable supply and Polish and Hungarian prompt prices rising on unplanned outages, traders said.

On regional exchanges, Czech electricity for Wednesday delivery fell about 5 percent to 37.89 euros ($48.8) per megawatt hour, Slovak day ahead edged 0.38 percent lower to 39.69 euros while Hungarian prompt power rose just over 2 percent to 42.32 euros.

Data from regional grid operators showed an unplanned outage at a 232 MW coal-fired unit in Hungary and unplanned outages knocked 1.5 MW offline in Poland. Day ahead Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 184.37 zlotys ($56.9) from 185.17 zlotys.

A rise in wind generation in the region weighed on Czech and Slovak spot prices. Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data pegged forecasts for wind generation in Germany to rise just under 2 gigawatts (GW) to 4.3 GW for Wednesday. Solar output was pegged to gain just over 1 GW to 4.3 GW.

"Wind power production is picking up again tomorrow," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Further along the curve, the Czech front month rose 25 cents to 34.50 euros and Hungarian power for October gained 30 cents to 45.85 euros.

The Czech Cal '15 contract ticked 5 cents higher to 34.05 euros and the Hungarian front year fell 5 cents to 43.40 euros in over-the-counter trade.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract fell 20 cents to 34.62 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Serbia's water levels are expected to remain unchanged on all rivers except the Sava, where they are seen rising slightly through Sept. 30, the hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

The European Commission (EC) will propose that Russia and Ukraine sign an interim gas agreement in Berlin as a step towards resolving their long-standing row over gas prices, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said.

Brent crude rose above $97 a barrel as the United States and several Gulf Arab allies launched strikes against Islamic State strongholds in Syria, and as a surprise pick-up in China's factory activity boosted the demand outlook.

European Union carbon futures fell nearly 6 percent to 5.66 euros a tonne in afternoon trading.

(1 US dollar = 0.7765 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.2410 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by David Clarke)