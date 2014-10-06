* Polish utilities to have 5 gigawatts offline on Tuesday

* Hungary spot prices soar to near 80 euros

* PAKS nuclear outage further limits Hungarian supply

PRAGUE, Oct 6 Czech and Slovak day-ahead power fell on Monday, due to forecasts for higher renewable output in the region, while Hungarian spot prices soared on cross-border capacity cuts that severely limited imports, traders said.

On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for Tuesday fell 15 percent to 31.13 euros ($39.07) per megawatt hour, while Hungarian day-ahead surged 28 percent to 79.18 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange, due to import capacity from Slovakia being cut to zero.

A planned outage at a unit at the PAKS nuclear power plant further tightened supply and pushed the Hungarian day-ahead price a surprising 10 euros above the equivalent northern Italian spot price, traders said.

"Only 36 megawatts were kept for market coupling," one trader said. "The outage and capacity cut are huge compared to Hungarian production."

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 10.1 gigawatts for Tuesday from 6.2 gigawatts, with solar production easing about 400 megawatts to 2.7 megawatts.

Further along the curve, the Czech front-month fell 40 cents to 36.30 euros and Hungarian power for November rose 10 cents to 47 euros in the over-the-counter market.

On the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the Czech Cal '15 fell 20 cents to 33.80 euros and the Hungarian front year dipped 20 cents to 43.80 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract declined 32 cents to 34.35 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange.

Day-ahead prices on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 150.81 zlotys ($45.24) from 159.75 zlotys, as data from the bourse showed the country's utilities were expected to have 5 gigawatts offline on Tuesday for planned and unplanned outages.

Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through Slovakia via Ukraine were stable on Monday, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream's website showed.

Brent crude oil steadied above $92 a barrel after a week of sharp falls, as strong U.S. employment data and a rally in global stock markets pointed to stronger economic growth and higher demand for fuel.

European Union carbon futures rose 5 cents to 5.63 euros a tonne in afternoon trading. (1 US dollar = 0.7967 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.3333 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by David Holmes)