* Paks unit 3 reconnected to grid
* Wind generation to more than double
* Czech Cal '15 rises to 33.83 euros per megawatt hour
WARSAW, Nov 6 Expectations for weaker power
demand heading into the weekend and higher renewables generation
in the region pushed central European day ahead prices lower on
Thursday, traders said.
On regional exchanges, Czech and Slovak electricity for
Friday fell by more than 17 percent to 38.15 euros ($47.40) per
megawatt hour. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell by almost 24
percent to 51.51 euros as unit 3 at the Paks nuclear power plant
was reconnected to the grid the previous evening.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in Germany more than doubling to 4.3 gigawatts on
Friday with solar output pegged to rise to 2.2 gigawatts from
791 megawatts. Consumption was seen falling across the region.
Further along the curve, the Czech Cal '15 rose 3 cents to
close at 33.83 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe where the Hungarian front-year contract held steady at
42.35 euros.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '15 contract was
unchanged at 34.25 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX
exchange.
The German-based Central Allocation Office offered
capacities for its auction for cross border capacity in December
of 2014 in the CEE region.
Day-ahead prices on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 332.18
zlotys ($97.70) from 255.92 zlotys as bourse data showed planned
and unplanned outages would fall to 5.8 gigawatts from 6.6
gigawatts a day earlier.
Brent crude oil fell towards $82 a barrel as apparent
momentum towards a deal between Iran and world powers over its
nuclear programme and a strong U.S. dollar overwhelmed supply
shocks in the Middle East.
European carbon futures fell by 1 cent to 6.64
euros a tonne in afternoon trading.
($1 = 0.8048 euro)
($1= 3.3999 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Michael Kahn and David
Evans)