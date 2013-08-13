MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian guar seed futures extended the previous session's losses on Tuesday to their lowest level in 21 months on expectations of bumper production due to higher area under cultivation and conducive weather.

* At 0937 GMT, the October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.50 percent at 4,020 rupees per 100 kg, after touching a low of 3,960 rupees earlier in the day, its lowest since November 2011.

* "Carry forward stocks are higher. In such a situation farmers are increasing acreage in Rajasthan. Weather is favourable," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

"So in the coming months, we will see much higher supplies than demand."

* The country's top guar seed-producing Rajasthan state has received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of monsoon season on June 1, boosting the sowing.

* Guar seed rose by 106 rupees to 5,190 at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

CHANA:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures eased on higher supplies and a likely rise in production of summer-sown pulses, though a sharp rise in spot market due to an improvement in demand limited the downside.

* The September contract for chana was down 0.81 percent at 2,834 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Futures are in oversold territory. Festival season demand is allowing them to pare some losses," Khan said.

* Spot chana jumped by 90 rupees to 3,014 per 100 kg in Delhi, just above the government-set support price of 3,000 rupees.

* Retail demand for chana flour is likely to pick up in the coming days, ahead of festivals such as Rakshabandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)