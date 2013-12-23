* Benchmark cash rate rises to 8.9 pct, after opening lower
* Little impact from c.bank effort to calm market
* C.bank insists liquidity is ample; traders disagree
* Traders see unofficial shift in monetary policy
(Adds analysis and quotes from traders)
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 23 China's cash market squeeze
showed little sign of easing on Monday, reinforcing the view the
central bank has shifted to tighter monetary policy.
The central bank appears to be trying to force banks to curb
risky lending practices in the shadow banking system amid rising
concerns about excessive debt. Rapid growth in the world's
second-largest economy over the last four years has also fanned
fears about a property market bubble.
The key seven-day bond repurchase rate
initially opened lower but then spiked to 8.9 percent on a
weighted-average basis by mid-morning on Monday, up from 8.21
percent on Friday.
The central bank announced after market close on Friday that
it had injected 300 billion yuan ($49.41 billion) via short-term
liquidity operations from Dec. 18 to 20. The
seven-day rate reached as high as 10 percent on Friday, the
highest level since June.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also emphasised that
excess cash reserves in the banking system -- a key measure of
liquidity -- stood at more than 1.5 trillion yuan, a high level
by historical standards. But market players took a different
view.
"The PBOC appeared to stress that cash reserves are abundant
in comparison to previous years, but the market has expanded
sharply in recent years and demand in the interbank market has
far exceeded the previous years' levels," said a money market
trader at a major state-owned commercial bank in Shanghai.
A suspiciously low opening trade on Monday may also reflect
the central bank's attempt to calm the market. The seven-day
repo opened sharply lower at 5.57 percent. In recent days
traders have expressed suspicion that such low opening quotes on
benchmark rates reflect intervention by the central bank in an
effort to guide trading.
The unusual timing of Monday's opening trade bolstered such
suspicions. The opening trade on the seven-day repo came
unusually early at 9:01 A.M. Shanghai time (0101 GMT), but the
next trade, at 7.60 percent, did not occur until nearly an hour
later and, according to data from the National Interbank Funding
Center. Rates continued to rise further.
Traders say that a large volume of maturing debt near the
year-end, which banks need to roll over, have contributed to the
spike in rates. The market is interpreting the PBOC's tough
stance as an unofficial shift towards tighter monetary policy.
"I think the PBOC understands the situation, but it is still
eager to force banks to cut their leverage in the face of high
property prices, which ignores official cooling steps," said the
money market trader.
The market will be watching closely to see if the central
bank injects cash at regular open market operations on Tuesday.
The PBOC has skipped such operations for five straight sessions.
($1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)