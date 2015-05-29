(Adds ICBC, CCB statements, more details)

SHANGHAI May 29 State-owned Chinese investment company Central Huijin Investment Ltd sold a combined 3.5 billion yuan ($564.50 million) worth of mainland-listed shares in China Construction Bank (CCB) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) on Tuesday.

The sale was part of its recent moves to reduce holdings in Chinese financial institutions and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), according to separate statements published by Huijin and the two lenders.

News of the sale was cited by traders as one factor behind a plunge in China share markets on Thursday. Chinese shares retreated further on Friday.

The disclosure late on Thursday came after public data from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed that Huijin had reduced its holdings in China-listed A shares of CCB and ICBC.

"Since 2008, Central Huijin has purchased A shares of ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China , CCB, as well as other listed financial institutions, and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), in the secondary market," Huijin said in a statement on its website.

"Recently, Central Huijin sold a part of the purchased shares and ETF," it said, adding it had made a disclosure as required by regulators.

Separately, ICBC said that Huijin sold 300 million of its A shares at 5.43 yuan apiece on May 26, reducing its stake to 45.89 percent from 46 percent previously.

And CCB said that on the same day, Huijin sold 280 million of its A shares at 6.81 yuan apiece, slashing its holdings to 2.14 percent from 5.05 percent.

($1 = 6.2002 Chinese yuan)