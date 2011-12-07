* Banks seen lending freely in money market * Strong appetite for government, corporate bonds * Small uptick in interest rates (Updates to early afternoon) By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 7 Liquidity remained ample in China's money markets on Wednesday, despite a small uptick in benchmark rates, as strong demand for government and corporate bonds showed that banks have plentiful funds available to lend. Benchmark five-year interest rate swaps edged up 5 basis points to 2.89 percent in afternoon trade, while the seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 6 bps to 3.4415. Since the central bank lowered banks' required reserve ratio last Wednesday, the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate has remained well below its November peak of 4.5 percent. "Things are still very relaxed; there are no major changes from recent days," said a trader in Beijing. Recent bond auctions show that willingness to lend remains robust. The ministry auctioned 28 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in three-year bonds on Wednesday morning an average yield of 2.82 percent, in line with expectations. Investors have also demonstrated strong appetite for new corporate bond issuances, reflecting loose liquidity conditions, traders said. "Looking at short-term and long-term issuances, subscriptions have been enthusiastic, which I think is a reflection of warm market sentiment," said a bond trader in Shenzhen. Traders believe that money market conditions will remain loose through the end of this year, as Ministry of Finance subsidies flow into the commercial banking system. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4415 3.3800 + 6.15 7-day SHIBOR 3.4308 3.3942 + 3.66 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Jason Subler)