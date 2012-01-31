* 7-day repo rate falls 2.89 bps to 4.3269 pct * Maturing reverse repos has little impact on liquidity * Analyst expects central bank may cut RRR as early as Q1 By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong SHANGHAI, Jan 31 China's money rates were mixed on Tuesday, with the key repo rate inching lower and posting its biggest monthly fall in 11 months as the central bank injected cash into the financial system this month to ease liquidity for the Lunar New Year. But the maturing of a large amount of reverse repurchase agreements this week that were conducted ahead of the new year, had little impact amid relatively looser liquidity on Tuesday. Dealers were concerned that the funds going back to the central bank would tighten up conditions again, but retailers and businesses returning money to commercial banks after the one-week long holiday helped market liquidity. Banks are typically strapped for cash ahead of the new year as companies and individuals withdraw funds for bonuses and shopping "Market liquidity is not too bad these days, so the impact of the reverse repo was also not big," said a dealer at a Chinese Bank in Shanghai. "After Thursday's reverse repos mature, money rates still have potential to fall further." The People's Bank of China injected a total of 352 billion yuan ($55.60 billion) into the market via reverse repos the week before the Lunar New Year, which are due to mature this week. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate closed down 2.89 basis points at 4.3269 percent, the biggest monthly fall since February 2011 and down from 4.3558 percent at the close on Monday. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate rose to 2.9653 percent from 2.8576 percent and the 14-day repo rate was up at 4.9831 percent from 4.8465 percent. Liquidity will also be cushioned by the central bank's suspension of this week's bill sales and 28-day repo. E Yongjian, an analyst at Bank of Communications in Shanghai, said: "By skipping bill sales, the central bank may send a signal that it will opt for open market operations in the near term to loosen liquidity in the market." "But I think there is little scope left for the central bank to keep skipping bill auctions in the coming months and it will have to rely more on drastic tools, such as reserve requirements to manage liquidity, as foreign exchange purchase positions keep dropping in recent months." In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) held steady on relatively ample liquidity and as traders adopted a wait-and-see attitude on whether banks reserve requirements would be cut. E Yongjian said he expected the central bank may cut RRR as early as the first quarter to inject more cash ínto the market. One-year IRS ended at 3.08 percent, rising slightly from Monday's close of 3.03 percent, while benchmark five-year IRS gained slightly to 3.10 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3269 4.3558 -2.89 7-day SHIBOR 4.3142 4.3463 -3.21 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan)