SHANGHAI, Sept 5 The China Financial Futures
Exchange (CFFEX) has set base prices for three five-year
government bond futures contracts <0#CTF:>, which will begin
trading on Friday when China's government bond futures market
reopens after being shuttered for 18 years.
The base price for the December 2013 contract was
set at 94.168 yuan ($15.39), the March 2013 contract at
94.188 yuan, and the June 2014 contract at 94.218 yuan,
CFFEX said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
"The prices are reasonable," said Liu Wenbo, a specialised
analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures Co.
"Prices for active five-year spot government bonds have
largely traded around 94 yuan recently, but as the sentiment
toward the spot market is currently relatively bearish, prices
for the five-year futures contracts may have some room to fall
tomorrow."
Exchange rules state that daily limits for the first day of
trading will be 4 percent in either direction, a provision that
analysts say reflects an intention to let the market discover
its own prices. The daily limit will drop to 2 percent up or
down from the second day onwards, the regulations said.
Beijing is moving to use financial innovation to drive
growth while reducing systemic risk from sloppy lending
practices, and the reintroduction of a government bond futures
market -- closed since 1995 after a trading scandal -- is part
of that drive.
Analysts have said futures trade is set to stage a slow
restart, with market enthusiasm crimped by tight risk controls
and a moderate inflationary environment.
For the CFFEX statement, click on www.cffex.com.cn.
($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)