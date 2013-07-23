SHANGHAI, July 23 The volume-weighted average
price (VWAP) for China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase
agreement opened at 3.9385 percent on Tuesday,
essentially unchanged from the previous close of 3.9369 percent.
The opening VWAP rate was calculated based on the first
three transactions recorded for that contract.
Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank
market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused
a cash crunch for banks and led to a slide in mainland stock
indexes.
No central bank bills are scheduled to mature this week. The
People's Bank of China (PBOC) has injected a net 33 billion yuan
($5.37 billion) this year.
($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)