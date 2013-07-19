SHANGHAI, July 18 China's overnight bond
repurchase agreement was quoted at 3.0100 percent
at open on Friday, down slightly from Thursday's close of 3.0140
percent.
The overnight rate startled some traders briefly on Thursday
morning when it was quoted at an unusually high rate of 5.92
percent at open, but it was not supported by ensuing
transactions, which remained around 3 percent for the rest of
the day, a range considered indicative of accommodative
liquidity conditions by dealers.
Short-term rates are expected to be under upward pressure
next week due to upcoming dividend payments. There is also
speculation that a cash injection using reverse repos executed
behind closed doors by the central bank last month will mature
on July 22, draining funds.
Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank
market rates after tightness in liquidity in June caused a cash
crunch for banks and engendered a slide in mainland stock
indexes.
The People's Bank of China allowed 160 billion yuan ($26.05
billion) to enter the market this week through maturing bills.
It has injected a net 33 billion yuan this year.
($1 = 6.1413 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Chen Yixin; Editing by Kazunori
Takada)