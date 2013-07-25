SHANGHAI, July 25 China's benchmark seven-day
repo rate posted an unusually high 6.5000 percent
quote on Thursday morning after the central bank abstained from
injecting funds into a market traders say is growing
increasingly tight.
The quote was the second after the opening quote and was
immediately followed by several far larger transactions at much
lower rates, which brought the volume-weighted average price
(VWAP) back down to 4.0492 percent, a slight increase from
Wednesday's close.
Traders generally look at the VWAP for an indication of
wider money market conditions.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has refrained from
engaging in open market operations since June 20, neither
draining nor injecting funds, which traders say has left some
smaller overextended banks short on ready cash.
A trader at a foreign bank in Shanghai said that the wild
quote was likely from a smaller bank desperate for money.
"I haven't heard which bank it was but I don't think it
could have been a big one," he said.
Markets were startled last Friday when the overnight repo
rate opened with a quote near 6 percent, which also went
unsupported by further transactions.
Traders said the quote was the result of a transaction by
two rural cooperative banks, which were subsequently disciplined
by the interbank market exchange for distorting the market.
Dealers and stock investors are concerned that the central
bank will allow another credit crunch to occur at the end of the
month, similar to the squeeze that happened in late June that
saw short-term money rates as high as 30 percent, but it appears
the central bank has encouraged the big banks to keep a cap on
average rates through large transactions this time around.
Banks and corporates are currently hoarding cash for
dividend payments and to balance books by the end of the month,
putting upward pressure on rates, but so far there has been no
sign of extraordinary tightening, with the most commonly traded
tenors remaining around 4 percent.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)