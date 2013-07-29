SHANGHAI, July 29 The opening quotation for
China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement
was at 5.0000 percent on Monday, up 58.6 basis
from the previous volume weighted close of 4.4144 percent.
China's interbank market frequently sees unusually high
opening quotations, usually from small banks or rural
cooperatives short on cash. Dealers look to the volume-weighted
average price (VWAP) for a more indicative view of market
conditions.
Dealers say there is enduring tightness in the market,
caused in part by upcoming dividend payments due at month-end
and by the need for banks to rebalance their loan-to-deposit
ratios.
Market players are keeping a close eye on Chinese interbank
market rates after tightness in the money markets in June caused
a cash crunch for banks and led to a slide in mainland stock
indexes.
