SHANGHAI, July 31 The volume-weighted average
price (VWAP) for China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase
agreement opened at 4.5824 percent on Wednesday,
down sharply from the previous close of 4.9978 percent.
The opening VWAP rate was calculated based on the first
three transactions recorded for that contract.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is set to allow 85 billion
yuan ($13.9 billion) to enter the interbank market this week
through maturing bills.
It also injected 17 billion yuan using seven-day reverse
repos on Tuesday, relieving market fears that the PBOC would
cause another credit crunch in the interbank market similar to
the one it allowed to occur in late June.
It has injected a net 33 billion yuan this year.
($1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)