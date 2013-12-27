UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
SHANGHAI Dec 27 China's benchmark money market rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate, opened at 5.06 percent on Friday, down from Thursday's close of 5.33 percent.
Interest rates in China's interbank market spiked to their highest level since June on Friday, due in part to seasonal factors that increase banks' demand for cash near the end of each quarter.
But money market rates have been falling over the past few days from those peaks partly because corporate tax refunds deposited to commercial banks helped ease liquidity conditions, traders said. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
* Pedro Larena Landeta to carry out his duties until the board of directors appoints his substitute Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Alfa Bank Kazakhstan's (ABK) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade of ABK's IDRs reflects the extended record of good financial performance supported by relatively low funding costs and reasonable asset quality,