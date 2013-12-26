SHANGHAI Dec 26 China's benchmark money market
rate, the seven-day bond repurchase rate, opened
at 5.32 percent on Thursday, down from Wednesday's close of 5.5
percent.
Interest rates in China's interbank market spiked to their
highest level since June on Friday, due in part to seasonal
factors that increase banks' demand for cash near the end of
each quarter.
But money market rates began falling from those peaks partly
because corporate tax refunds deposited to commercial banks
helped ease liquidity conditions, traders said.
The Ministry of Finance typically hands back large portions
of tax refunds to companies around the end of the year. Those
payments are transferred to commercial banks in the name of
fiscal deposits.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by
Kazunori Takada)