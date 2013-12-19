SHANGHAI Dec 19 China's benchmark seven-day
bond repurchase contract rose sharply on Thursday after the
central bank declined to inject fresh funds during open market
operations, disappointing widespread hopes that it would do so
after a similar rise the previous day.
The volume-weighted average for the seven-day repo stood at
6.3145 percent in mid-morning trade, the highest it has been
since June 27. Short-term rates rose as high as 30 percent in
late June after the central bank turned off the taps, prompting
a brief panic in money and equity markets.
The central bank has not conducted open market operations
during the last five sessions.
