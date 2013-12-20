SHANGHAI Dec 20 The volume-weighted average
price of China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate
, considered the most representative indicator of
liquidity conditions, hit 7.48 percent on Friday, its highest
level since June 24.
Money markets began tightening on Wednesday and spiked on
Thursday when the central bank abstained from injecting cash to
ease shortages, similar to a massive credit squeeze in China
that roiled global markets in June.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Thursday it had
injected an unspecified amount of cash into the market and also
extended trading hours by 30 minutes.
However, the money market remained anxious on Friday,
traders said, with rumours swirling about loan defaults by two
commercial banks.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait)