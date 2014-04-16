BRIEF-Eurobrokers SA FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 0.8 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 3.3 million euros ($3.60 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
SHANGHAI, April 16 China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate opened at 2.7 percent on Wednesday morning, down 73 basis points from Tuesday's close and marking the first time the rate has opened below 3 percent since mid-March.
While the central bank conducted a large 172 billion yuan ($27.6 billion) drain during open market operations on Tuesday, dealers told Reuters that a subsequent finance ministry deposit auction resulted in a net fund injection on the day.
($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair)
* FY 2016 turnover at 3.3 million euros ($3.60 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 3.4 million euros ($3.7 million) versus 48,352 euros year ago