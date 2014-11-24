SHANGHAI Nov 24 China's loan prime rate (LPR),
an official figure calculated from contributions from nine major
commercial banks, slid 20 basis points on Monday after a
surprise cut to benchmark loan rates by the central bank late on
Friday.
The one-year rate, reported on a website operated by the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange, stood at 5.56 percent
at midday on Monday, down from 5.76 percent, where it has been
since June.
The LPR is a rough proxy for real lending costs in China.
The central bank has reduced official guidance rates for loans
in part to spur more productive investment and also alleviate
the cost of rolling over outstanding loans for Chinese
companies.
(Reporting by Li Hongwei, Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)