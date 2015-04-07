SHANGHAI, April 7 China's central bank lowered its guidance rate for the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.45 percent on Tuesday, traders said, the fourth time it has done so since the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

The moves are a way for the central bank to send signals to the money market to lower short-term rates, which had remained unusually high after the holiday, and by extension easing funding pressure more generally as economic growth slows.

The seven-day repo opened down nearly 20 bps from Friday's close, changing hands at 3.22 percent, considered by most traders to be in accomodative territory.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)