SHANGHAI May 28 China's central bank has sold
bond repurchase agreements directly to select financial
institutions in recent days, sources with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters, implying that some banks now have cash
to spare after a series of easing moves.
The central bank issued 7-day, 14-day, and 28-day forward
repos to financial institutions at current market interest
rates, the sources said, but did not give the amounts or name
the specific banks.
The People's Bank of China did not answer calls seeking
comment.
Beijing has been steadily easing monetary policy, both
lowering guidance rates and directly freeing up cash through
reductions to bank reserve requirements, and the impact has
shown up in the short-term money market, where the benchmark
seven-day repo rate has slid below 2 percent.
