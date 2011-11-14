* Consensus grows that China will loosen monetary policy

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 China's interest rate swap spreads in the onshore and offshore markets shrunk to nearly flat on Monday as a consensus view builds that China will gradually loosen monetary policy.

Both domestic and overseas investors expect that the People's Bank of China will start to cut bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) possibly as early as this year and trim interest rates possibly in the first half of next year.

The central bank has not raised RRR and interest rates since July, pausing its latest cycle of monetary tightening which began in October last year, as the euro zone debt crisis is threatening global economic growth while China's inflation is easing from a three-year peak reached in July.

In a clear indication of such a pause, the PBOC said on Friday that Chinese banks took on 587 billion yuan ($92.5 billion) of new loans in October, much more than expected and a sharp jump from September, evidence of "selective" policy easing.

"Steep IRS falls over the past few weeks indicate that investors now expect the PBOC to loosen its tight monetary stance soon, starting with a more generous liquidity policy," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

Benchmark onshore five-year IRS were unchanged at 3.17 percent by midday on Monday but they have slumped 48 basis points since its recent high hit on Oct. 25.

Offshore non-deliverable IRS edged down 2 bps, dropping 43 bps from late October.

Their spread has now dropped to only 6 bps from 33 bps on Sept. 20, when the offshore market began taking the lead to forecast a gradual loosening of China's monetary policy.

"As offshore IRS are not involved in principals and involved in less money, their forecasts of China's monetary policy shifts are often more accurate," said Zhang Yongmin, a bond market analyst at AVIC Securities in Beijing.

In a sign of more liquidity supply due to the PBOC's growing generous policy stance, China's benchmark money market rate fell 19 bps on Monday.

The seven-day government bond repurchase rate dropped to 3.3183 basis points from 3.5049 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3183 3.5049 - 18.66 7-day SHIBOR 3.3067 3.5000 - 19.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.34 Yuan)