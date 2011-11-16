* Tuesday's PBOC drain has kept liquidity tight

* Benchmark seven-day repo rate rises 4.47 bps

* Secondary market one-year PBOC bill yield rises

* One-year IRS stays at high level, curve very flat

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 China's benchmark money market rate rose 4.47 basis points on Wednesday after the People's Bank of China reined in hopes of an immediate easing in monetary policy via a large bill issue in its open market operations on Tuesday.

The PBOC sold 52 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) of one-year bills, its biggest sale of this tenor since early May to help mop up liquidity, a sign that it may not want to let the benchmark seven-day repo rate fall below 3 percent for now, traders said.

The large sale also helped the PBOC prevent the yield of its one-year bills from falling too much at auction.

"Tuesday's PBOC move has made the market believe that the central bank won't reverse its tight monetary policy immediately, damping enthusiasm for banks to lend," said a dealer at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"Monetary tightening steps appear to have stopped but easing is still some distance away, so the seven-day repo rate may move narrowly in the near term."

The seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose to 3.3599 percent at midday from 3.3152 percent at Tuesday's close, while the overnight repo rate edged up to 2.9360 percent from 2.9207 percent.

Dampened hopes of an immediate policy easing also pushed up the yield for the benchmark one-year PBOC bill traded in the secondary market which rose 11.2 bps to 3.5625 percent.

China's interest rate swap curve remained flat on Wednesday as a lack of cash flow kept the one-year IRS at a high level, traders said.

One-year IRS, a gauge of short-term liquidity, ended the morning session up 3 bps at 3.02 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS and the 10-year IRS both stood at 3.20 percent.

The PBOC has not raised RRR and interest rates since July, pausing its latest cycle of monetary tightening which began in October last year, as the euro zone debt crisis is threatening global economic growth while China's inflation is easing from a three-year peak reached in July.

The market widely expects the central bank will gradually ease monetary policy, possibly with a loosening of liquidity controls late this year, followed by interest rate cuts next year.

Traders said the market was now watching how the central bank would conduct other weekly open market operations on Thursday to gauge the near-term policy trend.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3599 3.3152 + 4.47 7-day SHIBOR 3.3450 3.2975 + 4.75 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)