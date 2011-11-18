* Banks had lent too much on policy hopes until Tuesday

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 China's money market rates rose sharply again on Friday, having risen 40 basis points since Monday as banks hoarded cash for the coming end of November, when they need money to meet regulatory requirements, including one for loan-to-deposit ratios.

Banks had lent too much, propelled by excessive hopes that the People's Bank of China might loosen its monetary policy soon, until the central bank's aggressive open market operations on Tuesday poured cold water on the expectations.

In a quarterly policy report on Wednesday, the PBOC said China stood ready to fine-tune monetary policy but its stance would stay prudent, giving a further signal that the government is not ready to loosen policy immediately.

"Market sentiment has turned quite cautious after the PBOC signalled that a significant easing of monetary policy is still some distance away," said a dealer at a Chinese securities brokerage in Shanghai.

"Even some major banks borrowed money today to prepare for another liquidity shortage at the end of November."

The benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose 14 basis points to 3.7058 percent at midday from 3.5623 percent at Thursday's close and compared with 3.3030 at Monday's close.

The overnight repo rate rose to 3.4343 percent from 3.2460 percent while the 14-day repo rate jumped to 4.0068 percent from 3.6682 percent.

The PBOC auctioned 6 billion yuan ($945 million) of three-month bills on Thursday, ending the week with a net drain of 2 billion yuan from the market compared with a net injection of 67 billion yuan last week.

The central bank is apparently acting to cool excessive expectations that the government will reverse its tight monetary policy put in place since October last year, despite the fact that it has paused tightening steps since July.

Now the market believes the pace of a government monetary policy easing may be slower than it had expected, but it still expects the central bank to gradually ease the policy, possibly with a loosening of liquidity controls late this year, followed by interest rate cuts next year.

China's interest rate swaps were little changed at midday, with the curve remaining relatively flat as a lack of cash flow kept the one-year IRS at a high level, traders said.

One-year IRS, a gauge of short-term liquidity, ended the morning up 2 bps at 3.07 percent. The benchmark five-year IRS was flat at 3.21 percent while the 10-year IRS was also unchanged at midday.

