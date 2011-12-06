* Money market liquidity remains ample
* Small rise in repo yields as PBOC drains funds
* Influx of fin ministry deposits will keep conditions loose
SHANGHAI, Dec 6 China's interest rate
swaps held steady on Tuesday, as liquidity remained ample
following the cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio and
traders anticipated a further influx of Ministry of Finance
subsidies into commercial bank deposits.
Benchmark five-year interest rate swaps traded
at 2.8100 at midday, essentially unchanged from 2.8200 at the
market close on Monday.
Bond repurchase rates inched up, however, as the market
absorbed the impact of this week's open market operations by the
central bank. The weighted average seven-day bond repurchase
rate rose 7 basis points to 3.3715 at midday. The
14-day repo rate rose 16 bps to 3.5004.
The People's Bank of China drained 50 billion yuan each of
bills and repurchase agreements on Tuesday, putting it on pace
for a net drain of at least 65 billion yuan from the market this
week. But traders said liquidity remains ample, despite the
drain.
"It has been quite loose in recent days. Money is easy to
borrow. There is lots of money available," said a trader at a
bank in east China.
Ministry of Finance subsidies allocated to companies began
trickling into commercial banks as deposits in October, but the
largest tranche usually enters the system in December. This
influx of deposits should help maintain liquidity through the
end of this year, said a trader in Shanghai.
Current Prev close
Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.3715 3.3027 + 6.88
7-day SHIBOR 3.3942 3.2993 + 9.49
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
