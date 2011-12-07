* Banks seen lending freely * Strong appetite for government, corporate bonds * Small uptick in interest rates By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Dec 7 Sentiment in China's money markets remained high on Wednesday, despite a small uptick in benchmark rates, while lower-than-expected yields on Ministry of Finance bonds demonstrated that banks are lending freely. "Things are still very relaxed; there are no major changes from recent days," said a trader in Beijing. Benchmark five-year interest rate swaps edged up 5 basis points to 2.89 percent at midday, while the seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 6 bps to 3.4415. Yet recent and upcoming bond auctions show that willingness to lend remains robust. The ministry auctioned 28 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in three-year bonds on Wednesday morning an average yield of 2.82 percent, slightly lower than the 2.84 expected rate. Appetites have also been strong for new corporate bond issuances, reflecting loose liquidity conditions, traders noted. "Looking at short-term and long-term issuances, subscriptions have been enthusiastic, which I think is a reflection of warm market sentiment," said a bond trader in Shenzhen. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4415 3.3800 + 6.15 7-day SHIBOR 3.4308 3.3942 + 3.66 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Editing by Jason Subler and Chris Lewis)